Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

