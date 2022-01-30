Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

