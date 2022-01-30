Assetmark Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.21 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

