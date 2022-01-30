Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 24,159.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 556,875 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 747,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,604,000 after purchasing an additional 690,634 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.