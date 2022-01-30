Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

