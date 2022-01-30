Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

