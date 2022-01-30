Atheios Market Cap Achieves $17,357.12 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $17,357.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,704,075 coins and its circulating supply is 47,027,585 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

