Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2,081.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.16% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

