Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

