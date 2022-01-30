Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

