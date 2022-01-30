AtromG8 Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $7,464.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

