Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,904 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.87% of Aurora Acquisition worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AURC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,487,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,442,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,955,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

