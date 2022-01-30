Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Stake Lessened by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,904 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.87% of Aurora Acquisition worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

AURC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.