Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 80.2% in January

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

