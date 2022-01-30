Autonio Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $23,309.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

