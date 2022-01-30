Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. Avalara has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

