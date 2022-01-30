Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. Avalara has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

