Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avangrid.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

