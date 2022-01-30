Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

AVNW opened at $28.63 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

