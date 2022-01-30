Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

