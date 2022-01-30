Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 412,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.43% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TrueCar by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

