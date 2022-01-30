Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,477,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,233,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,251,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

