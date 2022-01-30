Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 26,901 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Skyline Champion by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

