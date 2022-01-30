Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 8,706 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,659,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

SAFM stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

