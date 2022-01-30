Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $80.02 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

