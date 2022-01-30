Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 124,737 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN opened at $14.25 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,623,304 shares of company stock worth $41,044,988. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

