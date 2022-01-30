Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 16,188 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

