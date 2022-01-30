Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 36,948 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.82 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

