Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 37,821 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.28% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

CLFD opened at $58.28 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

