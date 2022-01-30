Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

