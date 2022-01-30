Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.