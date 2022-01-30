Aviva PLC Invests $1.62 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $145.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

