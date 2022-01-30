Aviva PLC Invests $1.65 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

