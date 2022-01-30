Aviva PLC Invests $1.65 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $169.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.60 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.