Aviva PLC Invests $1.69 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE MC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.