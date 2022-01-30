Aviva PLC Invests $1.70 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.