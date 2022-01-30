Aviva PLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $38.72 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

