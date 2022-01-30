Aviva PLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

