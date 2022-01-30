Aviva PLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.25 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

