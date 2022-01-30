Aviva PLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.22% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ECOM opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.