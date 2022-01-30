Aviva PLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.