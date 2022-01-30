Aviva PLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 326,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.32% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 274,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

