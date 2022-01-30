Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

