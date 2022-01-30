Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $856,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $4,792,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.27.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

