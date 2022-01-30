Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 9.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

