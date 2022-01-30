Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

FELE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

