Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Gentherm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

