Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

