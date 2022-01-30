Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

