Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in WD-40 by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.44. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

