Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 54,318 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $4,789,244.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,032,335 shares of company stock worth $273,825,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

